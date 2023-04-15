 Skip to content

Top Stories

LeFlore County calendar 4-15-2023

April 15, 2023

LeFlore County weather forecast 4-15-2023

April 15, 2023

Service set for Samuel Ryan

April 15, 2023

Absentee ballot requests nearing deadline

April 15, 2023

Wilburton digs hole for Heavener

April 15, 2023

LeFlore County sports scoreboard 4-14-2023

April 15, 2023

Bible verse of the day 4-15-2023

April 15, 2023

Heavener girls take bite off Bulldogs

April 14, 2023

Pocola girls win LCT again

April 14, 2023

County News

Absentee ballot requests nearing deadline

April 15, 2023

Marijuana vote goes down in flames

March 8, 2023

Election Board offers voting tips

March 4, 2023

Sports

Wilburton digs hole for Heavener

April 15, 2023

LeFlore County sports scoreboard 4-14-2023

April 15, 2023

Heavener girls take bite off Bulldogs

April 14, 2023

Obituaries

Service set for Samuel Ryan

April 15, 2023

Obituary for Hershel Slone

April 14, 2023

Service planned for Alan Butler

March 9, 2023

Other Stories

LeFlore County calendar 4-15-2023

April 15, 2023

LeFlore County weather forecast 4-15-2023

April 15, 2023

Bible verse of the day 4-15-2023

April 15, 2023

Take Our Poll

Should funds be taken away from public schools and given to private schools?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Latest Video

Wilburton digs hole for Heavener

By CRAIG HALL

Needing only one out in the bottom of the seventh to secure a 2-1 win over Heavener, Wilburton gave up the game-tying hit by Haggin Ritter to tie the score and send the game into extra innings. (more…)

National Headlines